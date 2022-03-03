Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Australian counterpart Pat Cummins will square off in 1st Test in Rawalpindi from March 4.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS on TV, online

Australia will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to mark its first cricket test series in Pakistan in 24 years. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed the new trophy would be named to honour two legendary leg-spinners: Richie Benaud of Australia and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir. Benaud led Australia to a 2-0 victory in its inaugural series in Pakistan in 1959 and, after retiring from test cricket, become a widely-known TV commentator. Qadir had a rich haul of 45 wickets in 11 test matches against Australia. (AP)

Match PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date Friday, March 04, 2022 - Tuesday, March 08, 2022

Time 10:30 AM IST/ 10 AM PKT

Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be televised at the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.