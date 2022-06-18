Pakistan Cricket Board suspends coach after molestation allegations, Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended coach Nadeem Iqbal after a player alleged he had molested her.

Who is Nadeem Iqbal?

Iqbal, national level coach of Multan region was a well-known pace bowler in his playing days. He made his first class debut for the same team as fast-bowler Waqar Younis.

The 50-year-old played 80 first-class matches. During that time he was considered a better bowler than even Waqar and in one match he took seven wickets to skittle out the National Bank team for 20 runs in Karachi.

What steps did PCB take?

According to reports, PCB had initiated an inquiry into the matter to find out if Nadeem had breached his terms of employment with the board.

"Obviously we can't carry out any criminal investigation that is for the police to do but our inquiry will find out if he was in breach of his terms of contract with us," a PCB official said.

What complaint did the victim file?

The victim has in a complaint to the police claimed that she went for PCB women's trials in Multan some years ago when Nadeem was one of the coaches.

"He got close to me with promises of selecting me for the women's team and also getting me employment on the board. But over time he kept on sexually molestating me and also involved his friends. He also had me video taped and later kept on blackmailing me," she alleged in a video message.

Are there any other cases?

In 2014, five young female cricketers had accused officials of the private Multan Cricket Club of sexual harassment.

The cricketers told the media that the officials of the well-known cricket club which was affiliated to the district association demanded sexual favours in exchange for selection in the team.

Last year Pakistan's Test bowler, Yasir Shah, was also accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and later threatening her.

(Inputs from PTI)