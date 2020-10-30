Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI take place?

The international cricket action returns to Pakistan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the game across the world, as Zimbabwe take on Pakistan in the limited-overs series. Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday. The series will also mark the beginning of Babar Azam 's reign as captain of the limited-overs format for Pakistan. Azam was named the captain of Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides in May earlier this year. While Pakistan took part in international assignment earlier in August when they toured England for Tests and limited-overs series, Zimababwe will be taking part in their first international series. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Cricket Online on YouTube.

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI start?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will start at 12:30 PM IST on October 30, 2020 (Friday).

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI online?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel, PakistanCricketOfficial.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI TV Telecast?

There is no live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI on TV.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI?

Pakistan Squad: Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c) , Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

