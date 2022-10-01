PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan player faints after high-octane clash, rushed to hospital immediately

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan team in action

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Just before the start of the all-important World Cup, the Pakistan team is facing continuous challenges with fitness-related issues. It is not just about the physical fitness aspect, Pakistan players have been infected with diseases that have landed them in hospitals. As of now, the Pakistan team is playing a seven-match T20I series against England. After the 5th T20I, Naseem Shah got infected with Pneumonia and had to miss the entire T20I series. Now matters have worsened for the Pakistan cricket team.

Haider Ali, Pakistan's star player has been rushed into the hospital after he felt dizzy and got unconscious after the sixth T20I match between England and Pakistan. As of now, there has been no further update on his health and how he might be feeling at the moment. But there are certainly problems in abundance with the Pakistan team and they will try to address them before they board the flight to Australia. The Babar Azam-led side is in dire need to figure out its combination, but regular injuries and health issues have jolted Pakistan's plans ahead of the much-awaited World Cup. After the England series, Pakistan will clash against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a tri-series.

In a virtual series decider, England defeated Pakistan by a margin of 8 wickets to level the series. In what happens to be one of the most exciting T20I series on Pakistani soil, both the hosts and visitors have given a tough fight to each other. England especially who are playing without their skipper Jos Buttler have found unlikely heroes in a few youngsters such as Harry Brooks and Philip Salt. The English team will be content with the fact that their bench has delivered when they needed them the most.

