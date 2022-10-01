T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clears air around Jasprit Bumrah and his fitness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sourav Ganguly speaks up on Jasprit Bumrah

Highlights Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ongoing India vs South Africa series

Bumrah had sustained a back injury while India were touring England in July, 2022

Mohd. Siraj has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the India vs South Africa series

T20 World Cup 2022: With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, there are loads of clouds looming over Jasprit Bumrah, his current fitness status, and his availability for the multi-nation cricketing event. India are taking on South Africa and have managed to win the series opener, but unfortunately, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out and has been replaced by Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Mohd. Siraj. Bumrah who returned to the Indian setup after 2 months has once again sustained a back injury and speculations are rife that he might miss the flight to Australia.

Rohit Sharma's team India has already faced a major setback with Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out. Till this point in time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had maintained a dead silence over the speedster's fitness status. Bumrah was a part of India's playing eleven in their second and third T20I match in the recently concluded series against Australia. A bowler as economical and as accurate as Jasprit Bumrah conceded 50 runs in his quota of 4 overs. This raised questions about his form and fitness. Team India as of now is facing many challenges with their death bowling department and losing Bumrah, just before the World Cup certainly wouldn't do them any good. Now, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has chosen to come forward and address the issue.

Board president Sourav Ganguly stated:

Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. I still have my fingers crossed and the final decision will be taken in the next two to three days. Jasprit is currently being monitored at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and it is certainly very early to say anything.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma all set to shatter Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Team India will fly out to Australia on October 6, 2022, 17 days before their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Before they take the field for the main tournament, the men in blue will take on Australia and New Zealand in two practice matches that will be played on October 17 and 19.

Latest Cricket News