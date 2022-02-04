PAK vs AUS: Test series to begin from March 4 in Rawalpindi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Pakistan Test cricket team.

Highlights The opening Test match will be played from March 4-8 in Rawalpindi.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Test series between Pakistan and Australia has now been scheduled to begin from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia on Friday announced the revised schedule of Australia's tour to Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The opening Test match will be played from March 4-8 in Rawalpindi and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series that will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I," stated PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain in an official release.

"While Australia will arrive at the back of strong performances in their home series against England, our team has been playing excellent cricket resulting in our players sweeping the ICC Awards. This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time," the release stated further.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on February 27 on a chartered flight.

After one-day room isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia's white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in Australia.

After one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on March 29.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

(Reported by ANI)