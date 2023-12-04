BAN vs NZ: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee surpasses legendary Viv Richards in huge batting record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, ICC Tim Southee and Viv Richards.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee achieved an unbelievable milestone in the ongoing Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test series. The two sides are currently facing each other in a two-match Test series and the Bangla Tigers thumped the Kiwis in the first game by 150 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. This was Bangladesh's first Test win over New Zealand at home.

The Bangla Tigers were propelled to the win on the back of Taijul Islam's Man of the Match-winning outing with the ball and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's hundred. However, despite the loss, veteran pacer Southee finds himself surpassing West Indies legend Viv Richards.

Southee has leapfrogged the iconic batter in the list of most sixes hit in Test cricket. Before the match, Southee had 83 sixes and needed one more to level the West Indies legend. He struck two in the second innings of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test to go past Richards with 85 maximums to his name.

The Kiwi pacer now ranks 9th in the list of most sixes hit in Test cricket. He is in the third spot for New Zealand, only behind compatriots Brendon McCullum (107 sixes) and Chris Cairns (87 sixes). Moreover, Southee is the only bowler in the top 10 of the list.

Most sixes in Test cricket

Ben Stokes - 124 sixes

Brendon McCullum - 107 sixes

Adam Gilchrist - 100 sixes

Chris Gayle - 98 sixes

Jacques Kallis - 97 sixes

Virender Sehwag - 91 sixes

Brian Lara - 88 sixes

Chris Cairns - 87 sixes

Tim Southee - 85 sixes

Viv Richards - 84 sixes

Talking about the BAN vs NZ 1st Test, the Bangla Tigers registered their first Test win over New Zealand at home. They scored 310/10 while batting first as Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 86 to his name. Glenn Phillips was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings with four scalps. Kane Williamson's century led New Zealand's reply as they posted 317. Taijul Islam scalped four wickets as New Zealand took a minor lead.

However, in the second innings, Shanto scored a hundred, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored half-centuries to power New Zealand to 338. In the final innings, only Daryl Mitchell crossed fifty as Taijul's six-wicket haul and contributions from the other bowlers led Bangladesh to a famous win.

