On MS Dhoni's 41st birthday, let's take look at five lesser known facts about Captain Cool

MS Dhoni turned 41 years old on 7th July 2022.

To celebrate this auspicious day, let's have a look at five lesser-known facts about our beloved Captain Cool:

MS Dhoni's first love wasn't cricket -

Dhoni used to play football when he was in school. His first love wasn't cricket but football. He had played several matches as a goalkeeper at the district level and for his club. He also played badminton at the club level. Dhoni shifted his focus to cricket after his coach Keshav Banerjee advised him to do so.

Dhoni and his bikes -

Dhoni is a huge fan of motorcycles. His garage is full of different varieties of bikes ranging from vintage vehicles to superbikes. His love for motorbikes started from his undergraduate days when he rode a Rajdoot. His collection includes Harley Davidson, Ducati, and a bike that is owned by very few people across the world Confederate X132 Hellcat, among others.

The inspiration behind Dhoni's long hair -

In his early cricket days, Dhoni used to keep long hair. According to reports, John Abraham who is his favourite actor was the inspiration for keeping long hair. Captain Cool also had a chance to be in a movie directed by David Dhawan called 'Hook ya Crook' with John. However, the movie didn't make it to big screens.

Dhoni and WWE:

He was a huge fan of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). His favourite wrestlers were the legends, Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan.

