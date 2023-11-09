Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
  NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023 live score: New Zealand look for early wickets as rain threat looms
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live score: The 41st match of World Cup 2023 between NZ and SL has a massive context with the Kiwis looking to seal semifinal spot while Pakistan are praying for rains to abandon the game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need to win this match to qualify for Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 14:00 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

NZ vs SL Live score updates: New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 41st match of World Cup 2023 today in Bengaluru. There is rain in the forecast and Pakistan will have keen eyes on this encounter. They want Sri Lanka to beat the Kiwis to stay realistically alive in the tournament. Apart from Pakistan and New Zealand, even Afghanistan are in the hunt. Even they would want Sri Lanka to favour them by beating New Zealand. What will happen today or will New Zealand spoil the party or will rain have the final say? Let us see...

  • Nov 09, 2023 2:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Match set to start!!

    National anthems are done!!! Can New Zealand pick early wickets in overcast conditions? Or will Sri Lanka go aggressive upfront with Champions Trophy qualification in mind?

  • Nov 09, 2023 1:53 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Time for national anthem!!

    Players are out for national anthems!!!

  • Nov 09, 2023 1:37 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs are here

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

  • Nov 09, 2023 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    There's been heavy thunderstorms in the last two or three days. Groundsmen say it should be okay today though. Still 80% chance of precipitation. Square boundaries are not large, 67m to one side and 60m to the other. Pitch is a batting beauty. Least pace reduction off the pitch here in this World Cup which means it comes on to the bat better. Captains will be desperate to chase. Cloudy and humid right now but no rain.

  • Nov 09, 2023 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update

    New Zealand have opted to bowl first after winning the toss with weather around. There is rain in the forecast and the luck of the coin toss has fallen in New Zealand's favour.

  • Nov 09, 2023 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the 41st match fo World Cup 2023. It's New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in the second last match in Bengaluru in this World Cup. Pakistan also have their eyes on this game as they are dependent on Sri Lanka. Toss n a bit....Stay tuned...

