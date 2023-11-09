NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023 live score: New Zealand look for early wickets as rain threat looms

National anthems are done!!! Can New Zealand pick early wickets in overcast conditions? Or will Sri Lanka go aggressive upfront with Champions Trophy qualification in mind?
Players are out for national anthems!!!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
There's been heavy thunderstorms in the last two or three days. Groundsmen say it should be okay today though. Still 80% chance of precipitation. Square boundaries are not large, 67m to one side and 60m to the other. Pitch is a batting beauty. Least pace reduction off the pitch here in this World Cup which means it comes on to the bat better. Captains will be desperate to chase. Cloudy and humid right now but no rain.
New Zealand have opted to bowl first after winning the toss with weather around. There is rain in the forecast and the luck of the coin toss has fallen in New Zealand's favour.
Hello and Welcome to the 41st match fo World Cup 2023. It's New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in the second last match in Bengaluru in this World Cup. Pakistan also have their eyes on this game as they are dependent on Sri Lanka. Toss n a bit....Stay tuned...
