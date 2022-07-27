NZ vs SCO, 1st T20I: Martin Guptill races ahead of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for this record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill is now the highest run scorer in T20I cricket

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has breached yet another T20I landmark. The Kiwi batsman has raced ahead of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former India skipper Virat Kohli to retain the top spot as the highest run-getter in T20I cricket. He has scored a total of 3399 runs, whereas Rohit Sharma has a total of 3379 runs. Currently, New Zealand is stationed in Scotland and they are scheduled to play 2 T20Is and 1 ODI. In the first T20I, Martin Guptill opened the innings and scored a watchful 40 off 31 deliveries. In the process, he struck 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Before this match, Rohit Sharma had the top spot but Gutill's innings against the Scottish team has now made him the leading run scorer in the shortest format of the game.

As far as Martin Guptill's career is concerned, the Kiwi batsman has a total of 2 hundreds and 20 fifties at a career average of 32.37. On the contrary, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has a total of 4 centuries and 26 fifties. The four T20I centuries scored by Rohit Sharma is a standing world record. The tussle for the top spot is not ending any soon between Martin Guptill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Guptill is just 20 runs ahead of the Indian skipper, whereas Virat Kohli remains on the third spot with 3308 runs. Amongst the three batsmen, Kohli has the highest average of 50.12.

When skipper Rohit Sharma takes the field against West Indies in the T20I series, he will have this record in mind and will look to get in the groove and reclaim his throne as the highest-run scorer in T20I cricket.

Highest run scorers in T20I cricket:

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 3399

Rohit Sharma (India): 3379

Virat Kohli (India): 3308

Paul Stirling (Ireland): 2894

Aaron Finch (Australia): 2855

Martin Guptill also holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in T20I cricket. He has hit a total of 169 sixes in 112 games for New Zealand. Rohit Sharma is placed on the second spot as he has hit 157 T20I sixes. Guptill and Rohit Sharma are the only two international batsmen to breach the landmark of 150+ T20I sixes.

Most sixes in T20I cricket

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 169

Rohit Sharma (India): 157

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 124

Eoin Morgan (England): 120

Aaron Finch (Australia): 117

