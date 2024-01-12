New Zealand smash highest-ever T20I score by a team against Pakistan, break England's record in Auckland

Friday, January 12, 2024
     
New Zealand sealed the first T20I against Pakistan with a 46-run win in Auckland on Friday, January 12. The win was set up by the batters as they posted a 226-run total on the board as Pakistan's indisciplined bowling and fielding effort was put under the pump by Daryl Mitchell and Co.

Pakistan's new T20 skipper Shaheen Afridi chose to bowl against New Zealand in the series opener in Auckland on Friday, January 12. However, apart from the toss and a wicket in the first over, nothing went right for Shaheen and his side as New Zealand batters came out with aggressive intent and rode their luck along the way to post a massive score of 226 runs on the board. It was the highest total by a side against Pakistan in T20Is and the fifth highest for New Zealand in the shortest format.

Highest team total in T20Is against Pakistan

226/8 - New Zealand vs Pakistan (Auckland, 2024)

221/3 - England vs Pakistan (Karachi, 2022)
211/3 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Dubai, 2013)

Highest team score for New Zealand in T20Is

254/5 vs Scotland (Edinburgh, 2022)
243/5 vs West Indies (Mount Maunganui, 2018)
243/6 vs Australia (Auckland, 2018)
238/3 vs West Indies (Mount Maunganui, 2020)
226/8 vs Pakistan (Auckland, 2024)

Finn Allen started the destruction with a 24-run over by Shaheen Afridi with the likes of Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and skipper Kane Williamson playing handy knocks through the order, however, it was Daryl Mitchell, the latest IPL millionaire to end up with the knock of the innings. Mitchell was aggressive from the start and in a way it helped Williamson to get his eyes in as he raced off to 31 off 13 before ending up with a rapid 27-ball 61.

Debutant Abbas Afridi bowled a brilliant spell taking three wickets, however, it could have been more if Pakistan had taken their catches.

But it wasn't to be. 226 was always going to be a tall chase and the likes of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam tried their best before the run-rate pressure resulted in the undoing of the visitors, who eventually fell 46 runs short of the total. Still there are four matches to go and Pakistan would hope for better outings in the remaining games.

