NZ vs PAK: COVID-19 hits New Zealand's team as Mitchell Santner ruled out of first T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Santner.

PAK vs NZ: All-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan as he has tested positive for Covid-19. New Zealand are hosting Pakistan for a five-match T20I series as the two teams begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024. The first T20I is scheduled to take place at Eden Park in Auckland.

However, ahead of the game, New Zealand's team has been hit with a Covid-19 case with Santer out of the first contest. The all-rounder tested positive hours before the match day and did not travel to the venue with the team. He went into isolation at the team hotel in Auckland after taking the test. Moreover, Santner will be monitored and will travel to Hamilton for the second T20I alone.

"Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton," New Zealand Cricket wrote on their X account.

The series will begin in Auckland followed by the second game in Hamilton on January 14. The third T20I will be held in Dunedin, while Christchurch will host the last two matches.

Pakistan have announced their team for the first match a few hours before the contest with two uncapped players set to make their T20I debuts.

More to follow...