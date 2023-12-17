Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
  5. NZ vs BAN pitch report: How will surface at University Oval in Dunedin play in 1st ODI?

NZ vs BAN pitch report: New Zealand and Bangladesh gear up for the first of the three-match ODI series in Dunedin on December 17. The two sides recently played in a two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Here is all you need to know about the University Oval pitch.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2023 0:31 IST
Bangladesh and New Zealand captains.
Image Source : TWITTER Bangladesh and New Zealand captains.

NZ vs BAN: After the completion of the Test series, New Zealand and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns against each other in two limited-overs series. The two-match Test series, which was played in Bangladesh's home saw a 1-1 tie early in December. The carvan now moves to New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto as regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is recovering from a fractured finger that he picked in the ODI World Cup 2023. There are several key changes to the squad with Litton Das also returning. Soumya Sarkar is a surprise inclusion, while Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan also make their way into the ODI side.

New Zealand have also brought in a fast bowler Ben Sears as a cover for Kyle Jamieson, who has a stiff left hammy. The first ODI is scheduled to be held in Dunedin.

University Oval Dunedin pitch report

The University Oval pitch is a good batting track with some help for the bowlers too. The first innings average score of 249 shows it is a balanced surface for both - the batters as well as the bowlers. There have been 11 ODI matches played at the venue and there is not much toss advantage too with the batting first teams winning 5, while the chasing teams have won 6 games.

University Oval Dunedin - The numbers game

ODI Matches Played - 11

Matches Won Batting First - 5 

Matches Won Batting Second - 6

Matches Won Winning Toss - 8 
 
Matches Won Losing Toss  - 3
 
Matches Tied- 0
 
Highest Team Innings 360/5 (New Zealand)
 
Lowest Team Innings 74 (Pakistan)
 
Average Score Batting First - 249
 
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Josh Clarkson
 
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Afif Hossain

