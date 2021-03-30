NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh bat without knowing target; match stopped after 9 balls to set it

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain Dhrubo is bowled out of during second ODI against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday.

In a bizarre incident that traspired during New Zealand vs Bangladesh second T20I in Napier on Tuesday, the visiting side came out to bat in the second innings without knowing the target in a rain truncated match.

Sent in by Bangladesh, New Zealand was 173-5 in the 18th over when its innings was cut short by rain. Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth Lewis system and finished 142-7.

Bangladesh began before match referee Jeff Crowe officially calculated its revised total. The umpires stopped the match with Bangladesh 12-0 after 1.3 overs, waiting for official notification of the new target.

There was a long delay while Crowe worked feverishly at his computer. At one point he had what appeared to be an angry exchange with Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

New Zealand eventually beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the rain-affected second Twenty20 and took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI).