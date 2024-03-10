Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
  5. 'Hell bent on spoiling his own legacy': Fans react as Steve Smith's treacherous run as Test opener continues

One of the modern-day superstars of Test cricket, Steve Smith, continued to find his feet as an opener as he was dismissed for another low score while batting at the top of the order for Australia. Smith himself had volunteered to open the innings after David Warner's retirement.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2024 16:13 IST
Steve Smith has been in poor form as an opener for
An average of 57.52 in the current era of Test cricket would be considered great, which it is. Steve Smith, the best Test batter of this generation as labelled by many including his contemporaries, was batting on a different level till a couple of years ago, smashing centuries for fun wherever he toured, on whichever ground he batted irrespective of the bowling attack. However, in the last 18 months or so, his average has come down considerably to 57 now from the highs of 62 at one point.

Yes, Smith had a lean patch but he overcame it during the Ashes and scored a couple of fifties against Pakistan as well in the recent home summer. However, the significant change or dip in his form has been since he started opening the innings. Smith, who volunteered himself to open the innings after David Warner's retirement, apart from a 91* against the West Indies at Gabba in a losing cause, hasn't done much at the top of the order and even the fans don't want him to spoil his own legacy and urged him to go back to the No.4 position where he scored a mountain of runs for Australia.

In eight innings as an opener, Smith returned scores of 12, 11*, 6, 91*, 31, 0, 11 and the latest being 9 against New Zealand on Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch when Australia needed their openers to fire needing 279 runs to win the match. The fans hope that Smith will be back to his place when Australia play the next time.

Smith's promotion meant Cameron Green got to bat at No.4 and flourished having scored 174* in the last game. However, for Australia to get the full value of Smith the batter, they might have to sacrifice, one of their other batters' positions. As far as the match is concerned, Australia still need 202 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

