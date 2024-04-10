Nitish Reddy continues to 'believe' and helps Sunrisers Hyderabad register maiden away win of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Nitish Reddy plays a shot against Punjab Kings.

Getting picked at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is a dream for many cricketers but it doesn't assure a place in the playing XI or an opportunity to feature in the XI at any stage of the season.

Franchises are often seen going hard for players at the auction but a guaranteed spot in the playing XI depends on the playing combination that the think tank feels suits the team the best.

It often forces the best of talent to warm the bench for prolonged periods and makes them start doubting themselves.

When an opportunity finally comes around, it brings unrelenting pressure and the fear of failure with itself. In such trying circumstances, it becomes paramount to have immense self-belief to succeed and make the most out of the rare opportunity.

While many players fail to cash in when the opportunity comes knocking on the door, Nitish Kumar Reddy is one of the rare few who dazzled brightly and made the world take notice of his talent when Sunrisers Hyderabad backed him to bat at No. four against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 9).

Unfazed by the magnitude of the occasion, Nitish believed in himself and helped Sunrisers register their first away win of season 17 as they pipped Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Nitish, 20, weathered the storm after a fidgety start to SRH's innings and picked on the PBKS spinners when they erred in line and length.

"For me, it is a big contribution for my team and myself. I have been talking to myself that I have to believe in myself and that I have to be there (for my team). The seamers were bowling well, so I did not want to take them on. When the spinners came on, I wanted to attack them and that is what I did," Nitish said during the post-match presentation.

Having played an eye-catching knock with the willow in hand, the Andhra allrounder was also needed to contribute with the ball in hand and he didn't disappoint either. The pace bowling allrounder starved the intimidating Jitesh Sharma for pace and got him out on a well-executed slower bouncer.

Jitesh tried to pump the ball into the stands but ended up mistiming it to deep square leg and holed out. It turned out to be a key dismissal as it broke PBKS' momentum and brought SRH back into the game.

Nitish's heroics helped SRH prevail in the nail-biting contest and helped him win the Player of the Match (POTM) award. With plenty more games left in the season, opportunities are bound to come the youngster's way and he seems ready more than ever before.

"I just want to continue this performance for my team, with the bat, with the ball and in the field. I just want to be like this," Nitish added.