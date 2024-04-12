New Zealand's squad for Pakistan series to have more absentees, two key players ruled out with injuries

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Finn Allen.

New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against Pakistan has been hit with injury blows to a couple of key players. The Blackcaps are set to take on the Men in Green in a five-match series and the squad was already depleted with several players featuring in the Indian Premier League. Now it will be without a couple of more players.

Fast bowler Adam Milne and opening batter Finn Allen have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. "Allen suffered a back injury and Milne an ankle injury while training ahead of this evening's departure. The nature of their respective injuries meant they wouldn’t be able to take part in any of the five-match series, due to start next week in Rawalpindi. Plans for their return to cricket will be confirmed in the coming weeks," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes named replacements

Notably, NZC has named wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell and all-rounder Zak Foulkes as replacements for the two injured players. "Foulkes joins a BLACKCAPS squad for the first time, while the experienced Blundell toured Pakistan last year and will provide solid cover in terms of wicket-keeping and top-order batting," NZC added.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead fielt for the injury issues and stated that the support staff would work to get the cricketers back onto the field. "We feel for both Finn and Adam, suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour. They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup. Our support staff and medical networks will be working closely with both players over the next few weeks to complete plans for their treatment and subsequent return to cricket," Stead said.

Notably, the Kiwis side is already a depleted one due to the absence of several IPL-bound players. Players like Will Young (to play in county cricket), Tom Latham (paternity) and Tim Southee are also not available for the series.

The series is set to start on April 18 in Rawalpindi and will conclude in Lahore on April 27.

New Zealand T20I squad vs Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (capt), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes