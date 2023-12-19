Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch report: How will surface at Saxton Oval in Nelson play during 2nd ODI?

Will Young was the standout batter in the first ODI at University Oval in Dunedin. The 31-year-old scored his third ODI ton and was involved in a 171-run match-winning stand with his skipper Tom Latham.

Saxton Oval.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Saxton Oval.

After a convincing 44-run win (by DLS method) in the first ODI, New Zealand would look to claim the series when they take the field at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Wednesday, December 20. The hosts are without their top players in the series but that didn't affect them much in the series opener at University Ground in Dunedin.

Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham led from the front in the first game with a splendid 92 off 77 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes and scored at a strike rate of 119.48.

Latham and Will Young attacked the Bangladesh spinners and swept them effectively around the park to neutralise them. One can expect them to go with the same approach at Nelson too.

Bangladesh seamers will have to step up to the occasion in the 2nd ODI for the visitors to have any chance of making a potential comeback in the series. Notably, Latham was dropped in the slip cordon during the first ODI quite early in his innings and then made the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side pay.

Saxton Oval Pitch Report

The wicket seams around a bit early on and gives pacers enough opportunities up front to dent the batters. However, if the batting side successfully manages to negotiate the new-ball threat then it can make use of the short-sized ground dimensions and tonk the ball many a mile. Spinners won't get much help out of the surface and hence the Bangladeshi spinners will have to rely on deception in flight to create an impact.

Saxton Oval Record and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 14

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average first innings score: 254

Average second innings score: 237

Highest total scored: 364/4 (50 Ov) by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 322/4 by Bangladesh vs Scotland

Lowest total recorded: 158 all out by PAK-W vs NZ-W

Lowest score defended: 251 all out by New Zealand vs Bangladesh

