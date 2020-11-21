New Zealand's Test side is a really tough team to break into: Lockie Ferguson

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Lockie Ferguson in recently-concluded IPL 2020

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has not been named in the Test squad that plays West Indies next month is not too worried about it and says he will fight for a spot in the long-format side which already has a good pace-bowling attack.

The pace bowler, who is undergoing quarantine after returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he impressed with his pace but had a mixed tournament performance-wise, will play the T20 series that begins on November 27.

"The Test side is a really tough team to break into, there is so much depth. Obviously, our big three (Boult, Southee, Wagner) have been so successful for a long period of time," Ferguson told reporters in an interaction.

"I've had chats throughout. Steady (coach Gary Stead) and I talk a lot, I've got some family engagements that week, but even then, (Jamieson) played so well last season, so he certainly deserves a spot in that side," Ferguson said.

Ferguson picked six wickets in five games he played and conceded runs at just 7.46 in the IPL for KKR.

"When you see the depth, Kyle Jamieson, one of my good mates, coming through and taking the opportunity and playing well, puts pressure on other bowlers to perform well all through the levels. I think it is great. For me, honestly, if it means I've got to work hard to get an opportunity and have a chance for that side, as I always do, take it game by game, keep putting the work in in the background, and if that opportunity comes I'll do everything I can to take it with open arms," Ferguson added.

The right-arm pace bowler had a forgettable Test debut in December last year against Australia when he limped off the field after bowling just 11 overs at Perth.