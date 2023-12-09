New Zealand pull off comeback win against Bangladesh to avoid Test series loss

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4

New Zealand pulled off a stunning four-wicket win in the thrilling Mirpur Test to avoid a series loss against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 9. Despite rain interruption, the game finished on Day 4 with spinners getting the majority of wickets from both sides.

Glenn Phillips, who smashed a brilliant fifty in New Zealand's first innings, emerged as a saviour for the Kiwis in the second innings as well. Glenn and Mitchell Santner pulled off an unbeaten 70-run stand for the seventh wicket to drag New Zealand from 69/6 to the finish line in a memorable Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Ajaz Patel took six wickets in the second innings and Mitchell Santner took three to bowl out Bangladesh on just 144 runs on Day 4. However, the hosts quickly regained control of the game with early wickets in the last innings with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam grabbing a combined five wickets.

But once again Kiwi's lower order proved their mettle to snatch a lost game. Glenn remained unbeaten on 40 runs off 48 balls while Mitchell Santner added 35* runs to secure New Zealand a four-wicket win. Glenn bagged the Player of the Match award for scoring 127 runs in two innings and taking three wickets. Bangladesh's spinner Taijul Islam claimed the Player of the Series award for taking 15 wickets in this series.

New Zealand will next host Bangladesh in three ODIs and the same number of T20I matches starting on December 17 in Dunedin.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel

