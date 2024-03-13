New Zealand Cricket Awards 2024: Rachin Ravindra and Amelia Kerr bag major honours

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rachin Ravindra at the 2024 New Zealand Cricket Awards event in Christchurch on March 13, 2024

Rachin Ravindra was honoured with the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, the Men's Cricketer of the Year award, during the 2024 New Zealand Cricket Awards on Wednesday, March 13. Youngster Amelia Kerr claimed the Debbie Jockley Medal, the Women's Cricketer of the Year, in the awards ceremony in Christchurch.

The 24-year-old batting all-rounder's name burst into international cricket during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India where he won the ICC's Emerging Player of the Year for 2023. He scored 578 runs with three centuries in the World Cup and smashed a double century in a Test against South Africa last month.

Rachin defeated the likes of star names Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell to win the biggest annual award in New Zealand Cricket. Williamson was honoured with the Test Cricketer of the Year award while Mitchell bagged the Best ODI Player of the Year award.

In women's cricket, Amelia Kerr claimed all three major awards after a sensational performance across formats in 2023. Kerr, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024, was the best player for her team with consistently impressive performances with both and ball.

Kerr, 23, was also part of the ICC's Women's ODI and T20I Teams of the Year 2023. She was the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2023 with 541 runs in just nine innings with two centuries and three fifties.

2024 New Zealand Cricket Awards