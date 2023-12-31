Blackcaps claim 3rd T20I to deny maiden series win to Bangladesh in New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Santner celebrates a wicket with teammates Mark Chapman and James Neesham.

The Blackcaps pipped a spirited Bangladesh side in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (December 31) by 17 runs (DLS method) to deny the latter a rare opportunity to claim an elusive series win in New Zealand.

Chasing 111 to draw level with Bangladesh, the Mitchell Santner-led side was on 95/5 after 14.4 overs when the two on-field umpires Chris Brown and Wayne Knights asked the players to leave the field as rain came pouring down at the Bay Oval accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The match officials waited for 20 minutes before concluding that there was no further play possible and the hosts emerged victorious by 17 runs (DLS).

Though the Kiwis were chasing a below par total, they never looked in control of the chase before skipper Mitchell Santner (18* off 20 balls) and Jimmy Neesham (28* off 20 balls) got together in the middle to stitch a match-defining 46-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Barring opener Finn Allen (38 off 31 deliveries), all the other top and middle-order batters cut a sorry figure with disappointing outings in the middle. Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman scored one run each as New Zealand were reeling at 49/5 after 8.3 overs.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam once again impressed with his immaculate line and length and bagged figures of 2/17 in 3.4 overs. He was awarded the Player of the Series for his overall bowling efforts that saw him claim six wickets in total.

Earlier in the day, Santner won the toss and invited the visitors to put a score on the board. The decision bore fruit as the Kiwi pacers Tim Southee, Ben Sears and Adam Milne ripped Bangladesh's top order to shreds.

Santner came into the act soon after the dismissal of Rony Talukdar and demolished the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side with figures of 4/16 in four overs.

The tourists somehow lurched their way to 110 before getting cleaned up in the final over of the innings. Santner won the Player of the Match award for his stupendous bowling spell.

