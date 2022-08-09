Never let this feeling creep in that I play only one format for India now: Shikhar Dhawan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan in action

Shikhar Dhawan who recently led India vs West Indies ODI series said that he wants to be an asset to the team.

"Till the time I am playing for India, I would like to be an asset and not a liability," Dhawan said in an interview with PTI.

From the start of 2020 till the end of the West Indies series, Dhawan has played 22 ODIs and scored 975 runs with 10 half-centuries.

"I am a calm, mature person. The performance is a reflection of my experience," Dhawan said while talking about the numbers.

"My basics have been pretty strong and I have put in a lot of work to improve my technique. Understanding a format is also very important. I understand the dynamics of the ODI format and that has helped me a lot," he added.

So what is the process to remain consistent in ODIs at a time when bilateral T20Is are gaining precedence? Besides, there is also a considerable gap between the two 50-over series.

"I never let this feeling creep into my system that "Oh God, I am playing only one format or I am playing an ODI series after a long time. Will my body respond well to the rigours of international cricket or will it not? Frankly speaking, I don't like entertaining these thoughts," the senior opener expressed.

"I view it like this. If I am playing a format after a gap of two months or three months, it always gives me a chance to remain fresh and come into battle fully fit, and with enough time to work on my game."

For Dhawan, it is important to value what he has rather than cribbing about what he doesn't.

"I am always counting my blessings and if I am playing one format for India, I should try and make the most of it and give it my all. I am a very positive person. You won't find a negative bone in my body," he smiled.

"I think now, at 36, I am fitter than ever before, and also skill-wise, I have gotten better. Gym sessions, skill sessions, running and yoga, these four things are core aspects of my training," he added.

Of late, Dhawan hasn't played red-ball cricket at the first-class level and does get a lot of time apart from the IPL, where he can work on his game, something that has helped him.

(Inputs from PTI)

