Netherlands batters break Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda's major T20I record within two years

It is very difficult to create partnerships when it comes to T20 cricket as batters are always in a hurry to score runs quickly and in the process, can lose their wicket as well. But on a few occasions, a couple of batters have got stuck to the opposition bowling attack stitching massive partnerships. One such incident took place in Nepal at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur with the Netherlands batters Michael Levitt and Sybrand Engelbrecht creating a world record.

The duo added 193 runs against Namibia which is the highest ever partnership for the second wicket in men's T20I cricket. They went past Scotland's B McMullen and O Hairs who had stitched a partnership of 183 runs against Italy last year. Not only this, the duo of Levitt and Engelbrecht also went past India's Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda who had joined hands to score 176 runs together against Ireland a couple of years ago.

Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock are also part of this list having added 168 runs for the second wicket stand against Bangladesh. Moreover, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan registered the fifth highest stand for the said wicket adding an unbeaten 167 against South Africa four years ago. Levitt and Engelbrecht surpassed all these superstar players with their partnership as they propelled the Netherlands to 247 runs in their 20 overs.

Highest second wicket partnerships in Men's T20Is

193 - M Levitt & S Engelbrech vs NAM, today

183 - B McMullen & O Hairs vs ITA, 2023

176 - S Samson & D Hooda vs IRE, 2022

168 - R Rossouw & Q de Kock vs BAN, 2022

167* - D Malan & J Buttler vs SA, 2020

As far as the match is concerned, Levitt ended up smashing 135 runs off just 62 balls with 11 fours and 10 sixes to his name. Engelbrecht scored 75 runs off 40 balls hittng seven fours and five sixes as the Netherlands registered their highest total in the shortest format. In response, Namibia could only reach 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs and lost the match by 59 runs.