Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee matches Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes T20I record

Nepal's big hitter Dipendra Singh Airee scored 64* off 21 balls against Qatar where he recorded six consecutive sixes off Kamran Khan and also bagged one wicket at the ACC Men's Premier Cup match in Al Amerat on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2024 18:47 IST
Dipendra Singh Airee
Image Source : CRICCRAZYJOHNS/X Dipendra Singh Airee against Qatar on April 13, 2024

Nepal's star batter Dipendra Singh Airee scripted history as he smashed six sixes in an over in a T20I game against Qatar on Saturday. Airee became the first Nepal cricketer to register six sixes in an over in international cricket.

The 24-year-old right-handed batter joined formed cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard in the elite of players to record six consecutive sixes in an over in T20I cricket. He smashed six sixes off Kamran Khan to scored an unbeaten 64* off 21 balls at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket.

Notably, Airee famously smashed a 9-ball fifty against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year to break Yuvraj Singh's long-standing 12-ball fifty. 

More to follow...

