Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee matches Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes T20I record

Follow us on Image Source : CRICCRAZYJOHNS/X Dipendra Singh Airee against Qatar on April 13, 2024

Nepal's star batter Dipendra Singh Airee scripted history as he smashed six sixes in an over in a T20I game against Qatar on Saturday. Airee became the first Nepal cricketer to register six sixes in an over in international cricket.

The 24-year-old right-handed batter joined formed cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard in the elite of players to record six consecutive sixes in an over in T20I cricket. He smashed six sixes off Kamran Khan to scored an unbeaten 64* off 21 balls at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket.

Notably, Airee famously smashed a 9-ball fifty against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year to break Yuvraj Singh's long-standing 12-ball fifty.

More to follow...