Nepal cricket team to tour India for tri-series ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Paudel playing a shot during Men's Asia Cup 2023.

The Nepal senior men's cricket team is set to tour India for a riveting tri-series in order to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Cricket Nepal has confirmed that its senior men's team will tour India for a seven-match T20 tri-series involving Gujarat and Baroda as the other two teams.

The tri-series will be played in Vapi, Gujarat and will witness all three teams square off against each other twice.

The series will get underway on March 31 and the summit clash will be contested on April 7.

The contest is named the Friendship Cup and all of its games will be played from 1 PM onwards.

Notably, the series holds prime significance for the tourists as they are one of the teams to have made it to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year.

Nepal are placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

There are a total of 20 teams participating in the marquee tournament. All the teams have been divided into four groups, namely Group A, B, C and D.

The top two teams in each of the groups will advance to the Super Eight where they will be divided into groups of four. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

The global event will get underway on June 2 with a clash between the co-hosts USA and Canada. West Indies, who are also the co-hosts of the tournament will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the tournament on the same day.

The first semi-final will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad whereas the second one will be organised at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The summit clash will be contested at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29.