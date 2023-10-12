'He said we are...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals chat with Virat Kohli after reconciliation act in IND vs AFG clash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq finally brought down the IPL 2023 on-field dispute when the two players shared a warm hug in the India vs Afghanistan clash at the ICC World Cup 2023. The altercation that took place in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league saw a reconciliation at the Cricket World Cup in India five months later when Afghanistan faced India in Delhi. The settlement seems to have buried the hatchet.

Virat and Naveen shared a side hug with each other in the 26th over of the second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kohli and Naveen exchanged a few words with smiles on their faces when they shook hands and hugged each other. They were seen having some light moments after the match too and Naveen has now shed light on the chat between the duo.

“He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands. It’s always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said we are done with that and I said yes we are done with it. We shook hands and hugged," Naveen said after the match.

Kohli displayed another kind gesture when he signalled the Delhi crowd to not troll Naveen at the boundary. Not only in Delhi, the fans in Dharamsala too chanted Kohli, Kohli when Afghanistan played Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

Kohli and Naveen were involved in a heated exchange when they took part in the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The incident began when Naveen was batting as Kohli gestured something to him. It flared up when the match was over and the players shook hands. The two parties exchanged some heated words before it the situation reached another level with Gautam Gambhir getting involved too.

