Namibia secure ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 qualification

Namibia have secured qualification for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Tanzania by 58 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Tuesday, November 28. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side has won five out of five games in the competition to earn a berth in the T20 Carnival slated to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in June 2024.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier is being played between seven teams i.e. Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Nigeria. Namibia are occupying the pinnacle of the points table in the ongoing event. With 10 points in their kitty already, their net run rate (NRR) is 2.643 and they are the only unbeaten side in the competition thus far.

They started their campaign with a massive seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe. They went on to outclass Uganda by six wickets and also eased past Rwanda by 68 runs (DLS method) in their second and third match. Erasmus and his men hammered Kenya by six wickets before routing Tanzania at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, pre-tournament favourites Zimbabwe are under the serious threat of missing the bus to the West Indies and the USA. The Sikandar Raza-led side got off to a nightmarish start as they could only manage 132 runs for the loss of eight wickets against Namibia and lost the game without putting up much of a fight.

The Chevrons stabilised themselves after the early setback and defeated Tanzania by nine wickets before they were jolted again. Uganda picked up a clinical win over Zimbabwe by five wickets at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek to leave them reeling and hence Sikandar Raza and his men are now making desperate attempts to secure the T20 World Cup 2024 qualification.

