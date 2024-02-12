Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Najmul Hossain Shanto appointed Bangladesh captain for all three formats

Najmul Hossain Shanto has already led Bangladesh in six ODIs and three T20Is including twice during the ODI World Cup 2023. Shanto has been named the Bangladesh all-format captain for a year.

Varun Malik Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2024 19:42 IST
Najmul Hossain
Image Source : GETTY Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh have appointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as their all-format captain. The 25-year-old has been named Bangladesh skipper for one year, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said. Shanto has led the Bangla Tigers already but will assume the full-time role for a year with T20 World Cup approaching. 

It came as a surprise to see him take the T20I reins too, considering the fact that Shakib Al Hasan had a desire to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. Shakib had built a team for the upcoming tournament. The BCB has reportedly named Gazi Ashraf Hossain as their new chief selector, which brings an end to the eight-year term of Minhajul Abedin as the chief selector. Hannan Sarkar is also appointed as a new selector, while Habibul Bashar also leaves his selector's post.

More to follow...

