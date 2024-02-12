Najmul Hossain Shanto appointed Bangladesh captain for all three formats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh have appointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as their all-format captain. The 25-year-old has been named Bangladesh skipper for one year, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said. Shanto has led the Bangla Tigers already but will assume the full-time role for a year with T20 World Cup approaching.

It came as a surprise to see him take the T20I reins too, considering the fact that Shakib Al Hasan had a desire to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. Shakib had built a team for the upcoming tournament. The BCB has reportedly named Gazi Ashraf Hossain as their new chief selector, which brings an end to the eight-year term of Minhajul Abedin as the chief selector. Hannan Sarkar is also appointed as a new selector, while Habibul Bashar also leaves his selector's post.

