'My workload is twice or thrice as anyone else': Hardik Pandya on challenges faced by all-rounders

Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt is happy news for the Indian team. The star all-rounder, who recovered from a career-threatening injury in 2018, has been bowling his complete quota in T20Is on many occasions and more than half in the 50-over format. The Baroda-based all-rounder has bowled at many phases in an inning and has now opened up on the challenges of being a multi-skilled player.

Pandya stated that his workload is twice or thrice more than anyone else as he is an all-rounder for the team. As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I’ll still be bowling after that," Pandya told Star Sports.

The 29-year-old also stated that he looks to manage his work in the pre-sessions before a match but all the managerial things become secondary when a game begins. "So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season. When the game arrives, it is more about whatever the team requires, and the managing side goes out of the park, and it is more practical calls that how many overs are needed for me," he added.

Pandya has not bowled his complete quota of 10 overs in the 50-over format since July 2019 but says that he needs to bowl his full overs only when a need arises. "Because if 10 overs are not needed, there is no point in me bowling 10 overs, but if 10 overs are needed, then I'll be bowling. I always believed that I give myself a chance to succeed, which is by reading the game, which is by backing myself," he added.

Hardik Pandya recovered from a career-threatening injury in Asia Cup 2018. The star all-rounder suffered a severe back injury during India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan and required surgery and some great hard work to achieve full fitness in both batting and the bowling departments. He has now been elevated to India's vice-captain in ODIs. He leads India in T20Is in Rohit Sharma's absence and is touted to be the next leader after Sharma.

