Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) left-arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman has flown back to Bangladesh and is likely to miss his team's upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (April 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that the 28-year-old has travelled back to his home country to sort his visa out for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

Mustafizur's absence might hurt the defending champions as he is the leading wicket-taker of the season with seven scalps to his credit and is currently holding the Purple Cap.

He has been a crucial part of CSK's pace arsenal this season, averaging 15.14 with the ball. Popularly known as "The Fizz", the left-arm pacer has used his slow off-cutters to good effect and deceived batters effectively.

His economy rate has been slightly on the higher side - 8.83 but his ability to provide breakthroughs at key junctures has helped the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side to good effect.

CSK have a like-for-like replacement available in the form of left-arm speedster Mukesh Choudhary, however, it remains to be seen whether they would repose their faith in him.

"It was a tough time for me, but I'm thankful to CSK for helping me through the recovery process. Now, I'm fully fit and ready to play whenever the team wants me," Mukesh told press reporters in Chennai before the start of IPL 2024.

"I'm working on improving my technique to bowl in the powerplay and in death overs, and I feel my pace has improved from what it used to be back in 2022. I've been working on my bowling for the past eight months, and the coaches have told me that they have a plan for me, but now it is about waiting for the opportunity."