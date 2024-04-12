Mumbai Indians make valuable progress on IPL 2024 points table after hammering RCB

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians are gradually gaining momentum in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya-led side has now won two consecutive games and are sitting in the seventh spot on the points table.

Mumbai's latest win came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they handed them a thrashing at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 11) by seven wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for Mumbai as the right-arm speedster broke the back of RCB's batting order and picked up a fifer. Jasprit got three of RCB's main batters, in the form of Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror before getting rid of Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak to complete his five-wicket haul.

RCB still managed to post 196 on the board with the help of fifties from Faf du Plessis (61 off 40 balls), Rajat Patidar (50 off 26 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (53* off 23 balls). Karthik, in particular, was fairly impressive towards the fag end of the innings and provided the impetus RCB needed.

However, RCB's bowling attack looked off-colour and got taken to the cleaners by the top three batters of Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan (69 off 34 balls), Rohit Sharma (38 off 24 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19 balls) decimated the RCB bowlers and helped MI win the game with 27 balls to spare.

IPL 2024 Points Table