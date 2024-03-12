Mumbai Indians make big change for clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians team.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 as the tournament is set to head into the business end. With two teams already confirmed for the playoffs, there is just one spot left with all three other teams in contention. RCB have a foot in the knockouts but are still not completely through, while MI are now fighting to snatch the top spot from Delhi Capitals.

MI have been forced to make a big change to their playing XI for the clash as Yastika Bhatia is not playing the second-last league game of MI. In her place, wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala makes her debut. RCB have won the toss and have opted to field first. Notably, RCB have gone with the same Playing XI.

Why Yastika Bhatia is not playing for Mumbai Indians?

Yastika Bhatia is not part of the team for the RCB clash as she is not well, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed at the toss. "We wanted to bat. We wanted to see how it goes. It's a new day, a new game, I have to start from ball one. It's an honour to have so many match-winners in the team. Yastika is not well, Bala is playing," Harmanpreet said after losing the toss.

Mandhana was happy to field first. "We'd like to field first. It's a fresh wicket. It'll be good to know what the total we are chasing. It was hard, the way we played, one run doesn't define us. We played some good cricket. We have to be good in all three departments, that's going to be crucial. We are unchanged," the RCB skipper said.

Notably, Priyanka is 29-year-old wicket-keeper batter. She has played for Railways and Bengal in the domestic arena. Priyanka was signed by MI ahead of the first edition of the tournament for Rs 20 lakhs but did not make her debut until now.

RCB are placed in the third spot in the points table with six points to their name from seven games. They have their destiny in their own hands after the loss of UP Warriorz on Monday. UP have played their complete eight games and have six points. Gujarat Giants are just about hanging and need RCB's loss and a big win in their final game to stand a chance of qualifying.

DC and MI are in the top two places and have confirmed their places in the knockouts. DC have an NRR of 0.918, while MI have an NRR of 0.343.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Sing