Mumbai Cricket Association treasures seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup winning six landed at Wankhede

Ahead of the first ICC World Cup 2023 game at Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Cricket Association paid a huge tribute to the former captain MS Dhoni on Friday, October 21. The MCA unveiled two special seats at Wankhede Stadium where MS Dhoni's famous 2011 World Cup-winning six landed.

Defending champions England take on South Africa in the first game of the ongoing tournament at Mumbai's famous Wankhede Stadium. The venue is also selected to host four more games, including the first semi-final on November 15 and is famous for creating historic memories in Indian cricket.

The MCA shared a picture on their Twitter handle and wrote, "The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan." Two spacious sofas are installed in the stand with a poster of team India celebrating the 2011 World Cup in the background.

Indian captain played a crucial role in the team's sensational win to clinch the silverware during the 2011 World Cup at home. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final with Dhoni smashing 91* runs off 79 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes at Wankhede Stadium.

Sri Lanka managed to put in a challenging total of 274/6 while batting first after an unbeaten hundred from Mahela Jayawardene. India lost their openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early while youngster Virat Kohli walked out after scoring 35 runs.

Then Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni stood up for the Men in Blue with a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket. Gambhir top-scored with 97 runs off 112 balls but it was a quickfire knock from Dhoni that guided India to their second ODI World Cup title after 28 years and first at home.

Dhoni remained unbeaten and finished the game with a huge six off pacer Nuwan Kulasekara over the long-on to give India a stunning six-wicket win with 10 balls remaining. Dhoni also claimed the Player of the Match award for his memorable knock while Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Tournament title.

