Jos Buttler pays rich tribute to 'hero' MS Dhoni on his retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni, on Saturday, decided to bid adieu to international cricket after a 16 year-long illustrious career. The declaration came out as a shocker to many cricket lovers as nobody saw that coming. However, the former India captain will continue playing in Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings.

Players from cricket fraternity paid rich tribute to Dhoni for his illustrious career. England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who considered Dhoni as his hero, also posted an emotional message for the former India captain on his retirement.

"A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world. Congratulations on a quite incredible international career @mahi7781! An honour to have played against you," Buttler posted on Instragam.

Dhoni till date became the first and is still the only captain to have won all three ICC Trophies. He changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that Dhoni was "probably the best white-ball captain" ever in international cricket.

"Great captain, probably the best white-ball captain there has ever been and also just a cool, calm customer under pressure," said Hussain in the commentary box for Sky Sports during the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

"A great finisher. The game wasn't won until you got Dhoni out. Until very recently, he paced the innings absolutely perfectly.

"Everywhere he has been, whether it be with Chennai or India in Johannesburg when they beat Pakistan in that (2007 World T20) final which arguably brought on the IPL and T20 cricket. And at Mumbai; the iconic moment when he hit that six and they were carrying Sachin (Tendulkar) around the ground after that. He was involved in some of the great moments of Indian cricket," he added.

"He did it his own way really. Even in keeping, he was a very fast gloveman, very fast hands standing up to the stumps. Very fine cricketer."

The reticent man from Ranchi will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

