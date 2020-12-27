MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men's T20I, ODI Team of the Decade; Virat Kohli announced as Test side's skipper

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been named as the skipper of ICC Men's T20I and ODI Team of the Decade. The ICC announced the team of the decade across all three formats on Sunday where Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, was assigned leadership duties in both limited-overs teams.

Apart from Dhoni, the T20I team also comprises current India captain Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Chris Gayle has been slotted as the second opener alongside Rohit while Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers are with Kohli to bolster the middle order.

Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan have also been included in the bowling set-up while the two all-rounders of the side are Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard.

ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

Talking about the ODI team, the MS Dhoni-led side has Rohit and David Warner as two openers, followed by Kohli and de Villiers at No.3 and No.4 respectively. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and England's Ben Stokes have been named as two all-rounders of the side. Malinga has also been picked in the ODI team along with Australia's Mitchell Starc and New Zealand's Trent Boult. Imran Tahir is the lone tweaker in the ODI Team of the Decade.

ICC’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC also announced Test Team of the Decade where Kohli has been assigned the leadership. The red-ball side consists of notable names like Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Kumar Sangakkara and Steve Smith. Along with Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin is the second Indian in the Test set-up. The three pacers of the Test XI are South Africa's Dale Steyn, England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

ICC’s Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

The Women's T20I Team of the Decade also has multiple match-winners including India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav. Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are also a part of the side.

ICC’s Women's T20I Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav

The Women's ODI Team of the Decade consists of four Indians including veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Meg Lanning is the skipper of the squad.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (c), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.