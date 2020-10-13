IPL 2020: We have earned this win, CSK skipper MS Dhoni after defeating SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK skipper MS Dhoni in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings are back to the winning way after enduring five losses in their opening seven games in the IPL 2020. While skipper MS Dhoni has always stressed on believing in the process and said the victories followed sooner than later and that reflected in CSK's performance on Tuesday when they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in an all-around performance.

While there was no particular star in the game, every player chipped in with valuable contribution at crucial moments to ensure the side finally tastes victory after a string of losses. While Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played 40-odd innings, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja played the cameo role down the order to set a competitive total of 167/8. Their effort was aptly supported by CSK bowlers, who took turns to take SRH wickets to restrict them at 147/6. and it certainly pleased the skipper.

Dhoni felt it was one of those days when the side earned the win by performing in all three departments and reserved special praises for fast bowlers for not allowing SRH batsman to score in the powerplay.

"Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don't go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven't earned it. Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting," the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs. The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect," he further said.

When asked why he dropped batsman Jagadeeshan for the game and went into the game with an extra spinner, Dhoni said the pitch and non-performance of Indian batsmen for them was the reason behind the call. The 39-year-old World Cup winning captain also explained why he sent Sam Curran to open on the night.

"To an extent yes (these pitches). But we used an extra spinner because an Indian batter hasn't done well for us. That's why Sam Curran went up and it wasn't fair on Jagadeesan as well to bat at seven or eight. Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seamin all-rounder, he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs. A good left armer is always good to have in the side," he said.

