Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MS Dhoni creates all-time IPL record despite playing only three balls vs KKR

MS Dhoni creates all-time IPL record despite playing only three balls vs KKR

MS Dhoni came out to bat with only three runs needed to win against Kolkata Knight Riders much to the delight of the fans in Chennai. However, he made sure that the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the game with a boundary. But what record did he create? Know details...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2024 13:49 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways on Monday (April 8) beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They chased down the modest target of 138 runs with more than two overs to spare. While it was the one-sided encounter with CSK winning easily, the excitement reached its peak when MS Dhoni walked out to bat much to the delight of the fans.

CSK needed only three runs off 19 balls and for once, the legendary cricketer listened to the demands of the crowd. He came out to bat to the chants of his name and remained unbeaten on one run off three deliveries. Interestingly, despite facing only three deliveries, Dhoni created an all-time record in IPL. He returned back to the dug out not out for the 28th time in successful chases in the cash-rich league going past Ravindra Jadeja's feat of doing so 27 times.

Such has been the euphoria around Dhoni that the man creates records despite not doing much on the field. He is a renowned finisher and has done it a lot of times in the IPL. This time though the 42-year-old made a record by scoring just one run while his successor Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the match remaining unbeaten on 67 off 58 deliveries with nine fours to his name,

As far as players to remain unbeaten most times in successful chases are concerned, Dinesh Karthik is third in the list having done it 23 times while Yusuf Pathan and David Miller are next in the charts.

Related Stories
MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir set Internet ablaze with warm gesture after CSK vs KKR game | WATCH

MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir set Internet ablaze with warm gesture after CSK vs KKR game | WATCH

Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms Ajinkya Rahane's injury as CSK batter remained off-field in clash vs KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms Ajinkya Rahane's injury as CSK batter remained off-field in clash vs KKR

New Zealand Cricket announces itinerary of England Test series at home

New Zealand Cricket announces itinerary of England Test series at home

Players to remain unbeaten most times in successful chaases

Players No. of times remained unbeaten
MS Dhoni 28
Ravindra Jadeja 27
Dinesh Karthik 23
Yusuf Pathan 22
David Miller 22
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement