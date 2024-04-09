MS Dhoni creates all-time IPL record despite playing only three balls vs KKR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways on Monday (April 8) beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They chased down the modest target of 138 runs with more than two overs to spare. While it was the one-sided encounter with CSK winning easily, the excitement reached its peak when MS Dhoni walked out to bat much to the delight of the fans.

CSK needed only three runs off 19 balls and for once, the legendary cricketer listened to the demands of the crowd. He came out to bat to the chants of his name and remained unbeaten on one run off three deliveries. Interestingly, despite facing only three deliveries, Dhoni created an all-time record in IPL. He returned back to the dug out not out for the 28th time in successful chases in the cash-rich league going past Ravindra Jadeja's feat of doing so 27 times.

Such has been the euphoria around Dhoni that the man creates records despite not doing much on the field. He is a renowned finisher and has done it a lot of times in the IPL. This time though the 42-year-old made a record by scoring just one run while his successor Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the match remaining unbeaten on 67 off 58 deliveries with nine fours to his name,

As far as players to remain unbeaten most times in successful chases are concerned, Dinesh Karthik is third in the list having done it 23 times while Yusuf Pathan and David Miller are next in the charts.

Players to remain unbeaten most times in successful chaases