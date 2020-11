Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to play for the franchise in the next edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to appear for the franchise in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. He confirmed this during the toss in CSK's final game of the season.

Commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni, "Will this be your last game in Yellow?" to which MS Dhoni replied, "definitely not."

(More to follow..)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage