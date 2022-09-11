Most Test Wickets: Stuart Broad surpasses Glenn McGrath to become second-most successful pace bowler in format

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad has now become the second-most successful pace bowler in the history of Test cricket after he surpassed Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets. After dismissing Dean Elgar on the fourth day of the Oval Test, he surpassed the former Aussie great, having equaled his tally on Saturday.

Broad playing in his 159th match for the national team needed five wickets before the start of the match to surpass McGrath. On Saturday he scalped four wickets and played a key role in bundling the South Africa side for 118. His dismissal of Anrich Nortje was the decisive moment as it folded the innings and brought him level with the great McGrath.

On Day 4 in the 22nd over of the South African second innings, the veteran was at it again as he sent the Proteas skipper Elgar home for 36. The dismissal paved way for him to become the second-most successful pace bowler in Test history. Only teammate James Anderson has now scalped more wickets as a pace bowler in the red-ball format.

Broad becomes the fifth most successful Test bowler

The wicket also saw Broad reach a major milestone in his career as he now is the fifth—highest wicket-taker in the format. He is accompanied by some of the greats of the game in the form of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anderson, and Anil Kumble.

The list is led by Muralitharan on 800 scalps while he is followed by Shane Warne on 708 wickets. Close mate and another Englishman Anderson is third on the list as he is the most successful pace bowler of all time. India’s Anil Kumble is fourth on the list as Broad will now try to surpass the former India skipper on the list.

Most Test Wickets

Player Wickets Best 5 Wickets 10 Wickets Muttiah Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 800 9/51 67 22 Shane Warne (AUS) 708 8/71 37 10 James Anderson (ENG) 666 7/42 32 3 Anil Kumble (INDIA) 619 10/74 35 8 Stuart Broad (ENG) 565 8/15 19 3

