Mohammed Shami seeks medical attention for ankle condition ahead of South Africa tour | REPORT

India's leading wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami is reportedly battling an ankle condition and is trying to seek appropriate medical attention for the same in Mumbai. Shami has been named in India's 16-member squad for the forthcoming two-match Test series in South Africa starting December 26 in Centurion.

A media advisory issued by the BCCI containing India's squads for the multi-format South Africa tour mentioned that Shami's participation is subject to fitness. As per a PTI report, the 33-year-old pacer is in Mumbai to consult a sports orthopaedic regarding his ankle condition.

"It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work.

"The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test," a BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Notably, Shami was not only India's most successful bowler at the World Cup, he finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in just seven games at a mind-boggling average of 10.70. He was also fairly economical as he conceded runs at a rate of 5.26 per over.

The Amroha-born's stupendous performance during the tournament helped him become India's leading wicket-taker (55 wickets) in ODI World Cup history as he pipped Zaheer Khan (44 wickets) to claim the honour. There are only four bowlers who have claimed more wickets than Shami in the history of the prestigious tournament.

India's Test squad for the South Africa tour:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

