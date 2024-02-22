Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, set to undergo ankle surgery | Reports

Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 season. His absence will leave a major void in Gujarat's bowling line-up. His spectacular performance with the ball in hand helped him claim the purple cap.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 14:55 IST
Mohammed Shami was one of the leading wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 season.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami was one of the leading wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 season.

Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been reportedly ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an ankle injury. The right-arm pacer is set to undergo surgery to his ankle in the United Kingdom (UK) and hence the 2022 winners will have to look for an ideal replacement for the veteran seamer.

As per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the 33-year-old speedster recently visited the United Kingdom (UK) to consult doctors about his injury and was recommended to go under the knife.

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," he added.

Shami's absence is surely going to dent the Titans' bowling attack as he finished the 16th season of the lucrative tournament as the leading wicket-taker and claimed the purple cap.

More to follow...........

