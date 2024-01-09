Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @ANI Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from Droupadi Murmu.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contribution to Indian cricket. Shami, who had a stellar year in International cricket in 2023, was awarded the honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shami was extremely happy when he was nominated for the award. "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud. A lot of individuals remain mere spectators as they watch others win these awards throughout their lives. It’s a dream that remains unfulfilled for many," Shami had said on Monday to ANI on being nominated for the honour.

Watch the video here: