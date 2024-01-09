Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Mohammed Shami had a brilliant year in cricket as he helped the Indian team win many matches in 2023. Shami was particularly brilliant in the ODI World Cup 2023 as he was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing a few matches.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 11:59 IST
Mohammed Shami, Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : SCREENGRAB @ANI Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from Droupadi Murmu.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contribution to Indian cricket. Shami, who had a stellar year in International cricket in 2023, was awarded the honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shami was extremely happy when he was nominated for the award. "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy and I’m feeling proud. A lot of individuals remain mere spectators as they watch others win these awards throughout their lives. It’s a dream that remains unfulfilled for many," Shami had said on Monday to ANI on being nominated for the honour. 

Watch the video here:

