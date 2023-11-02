Mohammed Shami creates a massive all-time World Cup record against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

Team India has thrashed Sri Lanka to win their seventh match in a row at the ongoing World Cup. After posting a mammoth total of 357 runs on the board, the bowlers breathed fire under the lights to Sri Lanka batters clueless. It all started with Jasprit Bumrah trapping Pathum Nissanka in front of the stumps. Mohammed Siraj then followed suit picking up three wickets in less than two overs of his spell.

If this was not enough, Mohammed Shami came into the attack and scalped four wickets for just one run in his first three overs to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 29/8. He has been on a roll in this World Cup picking up a total of 14 wickets in just three matches and as soon as he picked up his fifth wicket of the match, the pace bowler became the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup history.

Most wickets for India in World Cup history:

Players Wickets Mohammed Shami 45 Zaheer Khan 44 Javagal Srinath 44

Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan were joint-highest wicket-takers before having picked up 44 wickets each in World Cup. Interestingly, they took 33 and 23 matches respectively to pick those many wickets and such has been the consistency of Shami in World Cup matches that he went past them in only 14 outings. Moreover, this is the third five-wicket haul for Mohammed Shami in World Cup equalling Mitchell Starc to do so. Also, Shami now has the most five-wicket hauls for an Indian bowler in ODI history as well.

Meanwhile, team India has qualified for the semifinal with a 302-run win over Sri Lanka. The hosts are still unbeaten in the World Cup this year winning all their seven matches thus far and are clearly dominating the tournament. Moreover, Sri Lanka's 55 all-out is the fourth lowest in World Cup history.

Latest Cricket News