Mohammad Hafeez's tenure as director of Pakistan cricket team ends

Mohammed Hafeez's tenure as the director of the Pakistan cricket team ended as the PCB on Thursday didn't renew the contract of the former skipper. Hafeez took the role late in 2023 and was the director of the team for their tours of Australia and New Zealand. However, following poor results from those tours, his contract has not been extended any further.

The PCB confirmed the development. "The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions," the Pakistan board wrote in a statement on X.

Despite parting ways with the former skipper, the board extended its best wishes for his future. "Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours," the board added.

Hafeez took the role in November last year after Pakistan's exit from the ODI World Cup 2023 in the group stage. Under his tenure, the Men in Green lost the Test series in Australia 3-0 and then went down in a T20I series 4-1 in New Zealand.

Pakistan are now set to travel to Ireland and England for two T20I series in May before they feature in the T20 World Cup 2024. Those two series will be their final two T20I assignments before the big-ticket tournament in the USA and West Indies.

Hafeez has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan from 2003 to 2021. The right-handed batter has made a total of 12780 runs in International cricket with 3652 coming in Tests, 6614 in ODIs and 2514 in the shortest format.

Not only with the bat, the former skipper had an impact with the ball in hand as well. He took 53 wickets in Tests, 139 in ODIs and 61 in T20Is to make the International wickets tally to 253 scalps.