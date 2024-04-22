Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury

Mitchell Marsh played four matches for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. He missed the next games as he picked up a hamstring issue during DC's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has now been ruled out of the tournament.

Varun Malik Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2024 17:44 IST
Mitchell Marsh.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mitchell Marsh.

Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh had travelled back to Australia to treat the partial tear in his right hamstring and will reportedly not make a return to the Indian cash-rich league.

Marsh played four games for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of the tournament and got injured during their fourth outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Marsh's injury is a major concern for Australia too as he is the leading candidate to lead them in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement