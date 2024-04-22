Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mitchell Marsh.

Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh had travelled back to Australia to treat the partial tear in his right hamstring and will reportedly not make a return to the Indian cash-rich league.

Marsh played four games for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of the tournament and got injured during their fourth outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Marsh's injury is a major concern for Australia too as he is the leading candidate to lead them in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

