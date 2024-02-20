'Can't wait to tell him what to do' - Mitchell Marsh eager to pull rank on Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Marsh with the Australian team.

Australia's T20I skipper for the three-match series against New Zealand starting Wednesday (February 21), Mitchell Marsh, is all set to pull rank on his ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins.

Marsh revealed that he "can't wait to tell him (Cummins) what to do" once the series gets underway with the curtain raiser to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

"I can't wait to tell him what to do. I'm normally filling in for his press conferences when he's had enough, so I'll get him back at some stage," Marsh jokingly said in the pre-match press conference.

Marsh feels "pretty lucky to have somebody like Pat as another leader" within the group alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"But I also feel pretty lucky to have somebody like Pat as another leader within our group to fall back on, and the experienced heads we've got that will help me in certain times throughout this series.

"I just think their experience (Cummins and Starc), certainly at this level and the three of them (with Hazlewood) work together so well.

"We're lucky to have those guys back. Over the international schedule you don't see those guys play a lot of T20 international cricket together so to have them back and building towards a World Cup is great," he revealed.

The series against New Zealand is Australia's last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult