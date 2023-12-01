Aussie star Mitchell Marsh breaks silence on feet over World Cup trophy act, says would probably do it again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mitchell Marsh with his feet over the World Cup trophy.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh copped criticism when his feet over World Cup trophy picture went viral on social media. Marsh's act was condemned by cricket fans and even cricketer Mohammed Shami criticised him. The Aussie all-rounder has now ended silence on his act.

The Aussie all-rounder, who was part of Australia's World Cup winning squad, opened on his feet over the World Cup trophy act. "Yeah probably, to be honest," Marsh said on being asked if he would do it again. "There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven’t given it too much thought, I haven’t seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that," the Aussie star added.

Indian cricket Mohammed Shami recently condemned Marsh's act, stating that he is hurt to see the trophy, which one wants to lift over his head, under the foot of a cricketer. "I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami said nearly a week ago.

Marsh acknowledges T20I series importance vs India

Most of the Australian World Cup-winning players have been sent back home in between the series. Seven World Cup winners were available to be part of the first two matches of the series. However, only Travis Head is now in India with others flown back home. Marsh acknowledged the importance of playing against India.

"Yeah, it was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It’s a fine line because we’ve got to respect the fact we’re playing for Australia and it’s a series against India which is always really big.

"But there’s also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It’s an interesting one. You’d hope there’s not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again," he added.

Latest Cricket News