Mitchell Marsh, Ash Gardner to Ellyse Perry: Full list of winners at Cricket Australia Awards 2023

Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh and Ellyse Perry were the big winners at the Cricket Australia Awards 2023

It was a starry night at Crown Palladium in Melbourne as the best performers for Australia in international as well as domestic cricket were rewarded on Wednesday, January 31. Mitchell Marsh, Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry walked away with the top honours while star players such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Alyssa Healy walked away empty-handed.

Marsh, who had a brilliant year scoring 858 runs in ODIs (two centuries in World Cup 2023) and 540 runs in Test cricket including a century and a couple of fifties, choked up while thanking Australia head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins for believing in him during his winning speech. Marsh won with 223 votes in a landslide victory as compared to Cummins' 144 and Steve Smith's 141. Marsh also won the ODI Cricketer of the Year Award apart from the coveted Allan Border medal.

Ash Gardner, on the other hand, won the Community Impact Award as well as the Belinda Clark Award as she leapfrogged Ellyse Perry by just 13 votes. Gardner had a sensational year with the ball taking 17 wickets in T20Is and 24 in ODIs in 2023. Ellyse Perry, the all-rounder swept the format awards getting both the T20I and ODI cricketer of the year awards for women in 2023.

Full List of Cricket Australia Awards

Men's BBL Player of the Tournament - Matt Short

Women's BBL Player of the Tournament - Chamari Athapaththu

Community Impact Award - Ashleigh Gardner

Allan Border Medal (Men's Cricketer of the Year) - Mitchell Marsh

Belinda Clark Award (Women's Cricketer of the Year) - Ashleigh Gardner

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Men - Jason Behrendorff

Women - Ellyse Perry

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Men - Mitchell Marsh

Women - Ellyse Perry

Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year - Nathan Lyon

Bradman Young Player of the Year: Fergus O'Neill

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Emma de Broughe

Men's Domestic player of the year: Cameron Bancroft

Women's Domestic Players of the Year: Elyse Villani and Sophie Day