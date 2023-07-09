Misbah ul Haq with Dua Lipa? Viral Image of English-Albanian Pop star inspires hilarious reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa's pic with a mysterious man, looking similar to Misbah-ul-Haq has gone viral on the internet

Pop star Dua Lipa is having the time of her life vacationing. Dua Lipa is one of the most active celebrities on social media and in the past week or so, has shared several photos and videos of her trips. One picture, in particular, has caught everyone's attention, especially the cricket fans' as they noticed a mysterious man alongside Dua Lipa resembling former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

As soon as she posted the pictures, the fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between that mysterious man and Misbah and came up with hilarious reactions. Social media was flooded with reactions and memes but in reality, it was not Misbah, but Dua Lipa's rumoured boyfriend, Romain Gavras, who is a French filmmaker, known for the blockbuster Netflix film 'Athena'.

Dua Lipa, known for songs like 'New Rules', 'Levitating' and 'One Kiss', was recently seen with Gavras at a party in London. The duo made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week recently and have been seen together publicly for some time now and hence it didn't take much time for her fans to clear the confusion. Here are some of the reactions:

Misbah, who was part of Pakistan's World T20 2009 winning team, played for his country for 16 years after making his debut in 2001. Misbah, regarded as one of the best Test batters for his side, is infamous for his failed scoop shot in the final of the 2007 World T20 which helped India win the inaugural edition.

The 49-year-old played 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is for Pakistan and scored over 11,000 international runs. Misbah went on to lead Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup squad and also became the head coach of the national team as well as the chief selector in 2019. Misbah resigned from the post of selector in 2020 and was just the coach for a year before relinquishing that post as well in 2019.

Latest Cricket News